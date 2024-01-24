IRIS payment system: The trend that is conquering the market

The new trend in payments is called IRIS. Αfter conquering approximately 1.5 million young people aged 18-34, it is expected to further spread over the next period after the mandatory acceptance of these payments in the entire market.

Using the IRIS system enables consumers and freelancers to carry out transactions of up to 500 euros without fees. Once they have activated the IRIS service in mobile banking, consumers can make their payments within seconds by entering the VAT number or the professional’s mobile phone, data which for convenience can be provided in the form of a QR Code to be scanned. The QR Code for IRIS payments will be printed on the receipt issued so that its issuance precedes the payment.

The figures for the evolutionary course of transactions in 2023, even before the use of IRIS becomes mandatory for freelancers as of January 1, are impressive.

According to DIAS data, money transfers between friends recorded an explosive growth of 2,540% last year compared to 2020, between professionals 1,125% and online store payments 373%. However, the figures compared to 2022 are equally impressive as the amount of transactions increased by 251%, 293% and 69% respectively.

Benefits

Through the IRIS interbank service, consumers and professionals can make money transfers simply, using a mobile number or even a contact from the phone book stored on the phone. The free transaction limit is currently 500 euros per day. The only prerequisite is that both parties have activated the IRIS service in their bank’s mobile banking.