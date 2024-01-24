Greek airports: Historic record – 14% increase in passenger traffic in 2023

Passenger traffic at Greek airports jumped to a new record high in 2023, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

More specifically, passenger traffic stood at 72,613,658, up from 63,672,121 in 2022 and 64,169,005 in 2019 (increases of 14% and 13.2%, respectively).

In December, passenger traffic rose 16.2% from 2022 and 13.4% from 2019, totaling 2,839,289.

The number of scheduled flights (domestic and international) totaled 561,869 in 2023, up 1.7% from 2022 and 6.8% from 2019. In December, the number of flights totaled 24,583, up 1.6% and 4.6% in comparison with 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Flights

According to flight statistics for the 12-month period of 2023 (January/December 2023, domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures) show that there were 561,869 flights in 2023, compared to 552,492 in 2022 and 526,155 flights in 2019, with total air traffic up 1.7% compared to 2022 and up 6.8% compared to 2019.