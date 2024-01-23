Logo Image

HRADF announces highest bidder for Sani Kassandra

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) declared the National Fund Sani Development and Tourism Company SA as the highest bidder for the development of the property Sani-Kassandra in Chalkidiki peninsula.

The board of directors said that the value was 8.6 million euros.

The property is a total of 276,492.70 square meters and is outside the municipal borders of the Kassandra Municipality in Central Macedonia.

The tender process was completed in a single phase and the fee will be paid in total. The tender file will be submitted for approval to the Hellenic Court of Audit.

