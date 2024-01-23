2024 a milestone year for the logistics industry in Thessaloniki

2024 will be a milestone year for the logistics industry in Thessaloniki and its role as an international transit center.

Two of the three very large logistics projects of the region are in the final stretch while at the same time ever-increasing investments in logistics are recorded both by companies active in the transport and supply chain management sector, as well as by developers.

Gonou

According to the latest information, the tender announced by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) for the conversion of the former Gonou military camp in western Thessaloniki into a logistics center is expected to be announced in the first semester of the year and possibly in March.

Thessaloniki Port Authority

The updated masterplan of the Thessaloniki Port Authority foresees, among other things, the creation of a Logistic Center at the sixth pier. There is a very large number of spaces – around 150,000 sq.m. – which could be used for logistics.

Dimand

According to Dimand’s managing director, Dimitris Andriopoulos, the conversion of the industrial property of Balkan Export, in the area of Agios Athanasios (at the 15th km of Thessaloniki-Edessa road), is expected to begin in the near future with the view to creating the largest Logistics Center in Northern Greece.