Goldair Handling expanding to India’s Nagpur Airport

Goldair Handling India (Nagpur) announced its entrance to the Airport Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur, India.

Greek-owned Goldair Handling India (Nagpur), after a tender process, is preparing to start operations in the developing Nagpur airport, within the first half of 2024. The company will offer aircraft, passenger and cargo handling services, expanding its presence in India, following its entry into Bagdogra and Udaipur airports. The airport is the 36th in the company’s network.

Alexandros Fourlas, Vice President of Goldair Handling and CEO of Goldair Handling India (Nagpur), said: “Our entry into the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport, Nagpur, is a new very important step in the development of our international activities. As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our presence in the growing Indian market and focusing on selected markets of interest, leveraging our extroversion, expertise and executive power as a source of driving force.”