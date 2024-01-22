NielsenIQ: Supermarket turnover up 8.9% in 2023

Supermarkets turnover grew 8.9% in 2023, according to a report released by NielsenIQ. More specifically, the report on FMCGs noted a significant double-digit price increase in the first six months of 2023 and a gradual de-escalation of inflationary pressures in the second half of the year, combined with an increase in volume and consumption.

Products with the highest demand

Food and beverages rose 9.0%, with demand remaining unchanged from 2022 while the categories related to personal care products also showed an upward trend.

Clothing, electrical appliances, books, tools, garden items, car items, home equipment grew 4.0%, while fresh fruits and vegetables jumped 10.2%.

Other criteria

Large supermarkets of over 2,500 sq.m. (hypermarkets) continued moving upwards +12.4%, while the relatively lowest growth rate (+7.2%) was presented in supermarkets between 1,000-2,500 sq.m., which however make up more than 40% of the sector’s turnover.

With reference to the performance of the different geographical areas, in Athens and Thessaloniki the turnover of the retail food trade increased by 8.1% and 8.3% respectively, while higher positive trends were generally recorded in regional areas and especially in the regions of Crete (+12,9%) and the Peloponnese (+9.5%), with inflationary pressures being significantly stronger than in the urban centers.