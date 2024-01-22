ISOMAT Group: Positive results and expansion to new markets

ISOMAT Group announced higher results as well as plans to further strengthen its extroversion by expanding to new markets.

In 2022, the ISOMAT Group managed to increase its financial figures, with the turnover in Greece exceeding 80 million euros while at Group level turnover exceeded 100 million euros.

The founder and president of the Group, Stefanos Tziritis, stated to “Naftemporiki” that the financial data for 2023 will soon be announced. “Taking into account the continuous extroversion activities, the organized marketing plan, the successful entry into new markets and the participation in notable projects in Greece and abroad, the steady upward trend of the financial figures will be maintained, with the Group’s consolidated turnover estimated at over 105 million euros. Our strategic goals for 2024 have already been defined and planned in line with our traditional values and vision. But if we had to focus on the most basic of them, we would definitely mention the strengthening of extroversion in new markets, our passion for high quality, both in our products and in the services we offer and of course the adoption of new sustainable development methods.”

Extroversion is the basis of the Group’s strategy, with approximately 50% of the turnover coming from sales abroad.

Tziritis added: “Continuous investments are necessary both for the launch of new products and for our adequate response to the ever-increasing construction demands.”

In this direction, a new investment program for Greece, estimated at 28 million euros, has been implemented since 2023 and it will continue for the coming years, which emphasizes the continuous modernization of mechanical and building equipment, both for the expansion of productivity due to the increased demand, as well as for the creation of new products.