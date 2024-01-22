Increasing the use of the Rakuten Viber ecosystem supperapp in Greece

Rakuten Viber, the application for secure and private communication through messages and voice, recorded a rapid increase in the number of new features in the Greek market last year.

According to Rakuten Viber, Greece, with a smartphone penetration rate of 91% and a highly active user community, was the country where many new services started before the rest of the world.

It is worth noting that in 2023, Rakuten Viber strengthened its ecosystem as a superapp, introducing additional services, partnering with major companies. Among the important collaborations was the integration of the AI, Kuki. The Kuki chatbot on Viber has over 720 thousand unique subscribers who have generated over 21.7 million messages, with Greece ranking third worldwide in terms of its users. Another AI-related activity featured was the introduction of AI Bot Powered by ChatGPT into the app.

In detail the company showed a 5% increase in the number of messages sent via Viber compared to the previous year, a trend that marks the third consecutive year during which messages were the top communication option for Greek users. The number of participants in group discussions also rose 16%, with most users actively participating. Viber Payments reached 1 million wallets worldwide in 2023 and Greece continues to lead the evolution of this service as it is the first country to introduce group payments.

On the corporate customer side, small businesses in Greece became one of the first worldwide to use the recently introduced free business account that allows small businesses to communicate with their customers, promote their services, increase their sales and activities.