Manpower Employment Organization: The sectors in need of personnel

According to the Manpower Employment Organization Greece, the number of job vacancies reached 11,540 in various sectors of the economy, with manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and restaurants taking the lead.

Based on the exclusive data presented by “Naftemporiki”, the organization expects an increase in the number of vacancies over the past two months, with delays mainly in the sectors of tourism and restaurants.

The strategic planning of the Manpower Employment Organization’s directorate has available data up to November 7, 2023.

It is noted that the vacant positions recorded by the agency amounted to 19,590 in 2022, compared to 14,330 in 2021, 10,171 in 2020 and 15,687 in 2019. Out of the 11,540 vacancies last year, 23.44%, i.e. almost one in four, concerned businesses in the manufacturing sector while 22.04% concerned businesses active in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and restaurants.

More specifically, 1,212 vacant positions (10.50% of the total) were recorded in wholesale trade until 7/11/2023, 1,190 positions in restaurant services (10.31%), 1,164 in the accommodation sector (10.09 %) and 1,084 vacancies in retail trade (9.39%).

Moreover, it appears that vacancies in the food industry have doubled, from 306 in the second quarter of 2022 to 645 in the second quarter of 2023.