Logistics center with unlimited exploitation prospects in Evia

A logistics facility, unique for Greece, has opened its doors in Vassiliko, Chalkida, offering port infrastructure with unlimited possibilities for the development of business activities, in relation to the supply chain.

This is the giant facility of the company “Zukera Trading Co Lt”, on an area of 400,000 square meters, which includes storage buildings of 120,000 square meters, closed warehouse facilities, and a seafront of approximately 1.5 km.

The Installation is situated in the South East Coast of Evoikos Gulf and more specifically in the eastern part of Lefkanti Bay.

Its position is approximately 10 km South East of Chalkida and approximately 87 km North of Athens (through the new bridge of Chalkida).

Access to the Installation is made via the new Athens – Lamia National Road and then via the Chalkida – Schimatari Highway and the Chalkida – Aliveri National Road.

The distance from the Installation to the local National Road Network is approximately 23 km with the overall accessibility to the Installation being particularly satisfactory.

Building Infrastructure

The built premises of the Installation comprise buildings, warehouse facilities and structures with a total built surface of approximately 125,000 square meters and consists mainly of closed warehouse facilities and buildings for other supporting uses (offices, house residences, staff areas, machine stops, etc.)

The surface of the Installation is eligible to accommodate additional buildings and premises increasing its size to 250,000 square meters from the current 125,000 square meters.

In the industrial utilized area there is a network of internal roads that exceeds 3 km in length.

Port Infrastructure

The port facilities were built in 1978 and are situated in a closed and peaceful bay. They are destined for the exclusive use of the Installation, may operate on a 24h basis and consist of a main pier (jetty) of 300 meters long with a draught of 12 meters.

The port facilities possess environmental licensing and are in full compliance with the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS Code).

At the edge of each side of the main jetty there are two ramps, of 9 meters long each one, which can accommodate the berthing of Ro-Ro Vessels.

These elements make the port facilities of the Installation a privileged port for the berthing of all types of cargo ships.

The Installation may offer endless possibilities to interested businesses in the context of activities related to logistics (as a Free Customs Warehouse) and/or to data centers or to comprehensive services for all of the technical support needs of Mega Yachts, being therefore an ideal choice for these uses.

The Owner of the Installation is interested in its exploitation in the context of such uses through a long – term concession / leasing to relevant interested businesses.