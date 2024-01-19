The financial offers for the concession of BOAK to open on January 25

The political leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that the opening of the financial bids of the temporary contractor for the construction and operation of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK) in the Chania – Heraklion section, with a construction budget of 1.5 billion euros, will be held on January 25.

This is the largest concession contract for which a tender process is in progress and a contractor has not been appointed.

In the battle for the concession of the BOAK (157.5 km long motorway) 3 entities are participating, GEK Terna and the joint ventures Aktor Concessions – Mytilineos and Avax – EGIS – Meridiam.

It is noted that for the concession of BOAK, a fund of 200 million euros has been registered in the Recovery Fund, as long as works corresponding to 15% of the project’s value have been completed by the end of 2025 (practically until June 2026).

Two more projects have been planned for the completion of BOAK, for which the execution contracts have been signed with the contractors.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras and Deputy Minister Nikos Tachiaos, their implementation has begun and it is estimated that they will be able to absorb the resources of the Recovery Fund.