DEI blue: Over 2,000 charging points nationwide

The network of publicly accessible DEI blue chargers nationwide is constantly growing. At the end of 2023, DEI blue charging points exceeded 2,000 throughout the country, facilitating electric vehicle drivers in their daily commutes.

In 2023, DEI blue also doubled the locations of charging stations, adding 277 new locations to its network. Several of these are located at key points on the road network, thus making short or long-distance journeys easy for drivers without worrying about running out of battery.

For even faster charging, users of the DEI blue network can charge their electric vehicles at the fast chargers with a power of up to 300 kW HPDC, which at the end of 2023 exceeded 230 nationwide. At fast chargers, drivers can charge their vehicle’s battery within minutes and continue their journey without delays.

At the same time, the DEI blue application was enriched in 2023 with even more services, which make the procedure of charging the electric vehicle an even easier and pleasant experience for drivers.

DEI blue’s contribution to the environment was also important, as all the charging carried out on DEI blue’s public network was done with 100% green energy, coming from Renewable Energy Sources (RES).