Jumbo: Sales soar in 2023; to pay extraordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share

The company said that it will hold an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting on February 7

Jumbo Group announced a 14% increase in its 2023 sales, breaking the 1.0 billion euro threshold and the management’s estimate for a 12% growth rate in the year. Sales increased by approximately 9% in December compared with the same month last year.

The company said that it will hold an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on February 7 to approve the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share to shareholders.

Parent sales rose 4% in December and about 14% in 2023.

In Cyprus, sales rose 4% in December and 11% in the year. In Bulgaria, sales rose 12% in December and 13% in 2023, while in Romania, sales were up 18% in December and 15% in the year.

Jumbo Group operates a network of 85 stores, including 53 in Greece, 5 in Cyprus, 10 in Bulgaria and 17 in Romania. The company also plans to open three super-stores in Romania and one super-store in Cyprus in 2024.

