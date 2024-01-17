Commercial Hub receives building permit, opening the way for the construction of Greece’s largest shopping center

The road opens with the issuance of the building permit for the main construction works of the Commercial Hub, one of the developments in Elliniko, which includes the shopping center, Vouliagmenis Mall, and office spaces.

Vouliagmenis Mall will be the largest shopping center in Greece (50% larger than TheMall Athens in Marousi) with 90 thousand sq.m. of leasable area, 280 stores and its construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. So far, agreements have been made for the lease of 64% of the total area (Signed Heads of Terms).

The consortium of Rizzani de Eccher-Avax is working on this project as Early Contractor Involvement (ECI Consultant) and they may also sign an agreement for its construction as well. Aktor (Intrakat group) has undertaken the initial works.

According to A&M Architects, the project’s architectural firm and member of an international design team led by Aedas (a global architectural firm), the Commercial Hub qualifies as a building of special architectural design. As noted in a relevant report, the licensing process was completed in the previous days. It included numerous consultations and approvals from agencies such as the Elliniko Town Planning Office, the Central Council of Architecture, the Region of Attica and the Ministry of the Environment.

Based on the environmental study, the total construction will extend in an area of 185,448 sq.m., including the shopping center (interior and exterior areas) 129,424 sq.m., the offices 27,483 sq.m. and the shops (indoor and outdoor areas) 28,540 sq.m. The coverage will stand at 60%.

The entrance and exit to and from the Commercial Hub will be available by the main road axes of Vouliagmenis Street and Poseidonos Street, as well as the Alimos Street, which connects the two aforementioned avenues.