Minister of Maritime Affairs to visit Ankara

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, Christos Stylianides, is visiting Ankara on Wednesday, in order to meet with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Talks will focus on the promotion of Greek-Turkish cooperation in the field of maritime migration, following the 5th Greece-Turkey High Level Council.

The minister will be accompanied by the Chief of the Coast Guard – Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral L.S. Georgios Alexandrakis and other staff members of the Coast Guard – Hellenic Coast Guard, to discuss and practice the promotion of cooperation on the issue of migration.