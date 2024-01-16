Piraeus Bank: BofA’s proposal leaves open all possibilities

A proposal that reportedly leaves all possibilities open regarding the placement of Piraeus Bank, was presented by BofA as an adviser to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).

BofA’s proposal will be discussed extensively on Tuesday in terms of its pros and cons, but it talks about placement up to 27% of Piraeus Bank, i.e. up to the total percentage held by the HFSF.

The final decision, however, will be taken by the Board of Directors of the Fund, which will be convened for this purpose immediately after the announcement of Piraeus Bank’s results expected on February 23. Then the relevant procedures for the placement will begin.

Meanwhile, the roadshow of Piraeus Bank started on Monday in London followed by New York where the bank will meet more than 50 interested investors.