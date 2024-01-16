Mitsotakis to meet Ursula von der Leyen in Davos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 17, to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum.

The prime minister will have meetings with leading business officials, where he will have the opportunity to present the prospects of the Greek economy after the recovery of the investment grade. Mitsotakis will also participate in public discussions about Greece’s position in Europe and in the world and its role as a pillar of stability and security in a time of uncertainty and reorganization in the wider region.

According to the chief spokesman of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will have a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

He added that President von der Leyen will also be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic.