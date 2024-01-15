Diaverum: The Swedish renal care provider expands to Greece

The Swedish company Diaverum announced its entry into the Greek market with the acquisition of a network of 6 clinics for the provision of kidney care services.

Diaverum is an international provider of renal care services and has ambitious plans to expand in Greece in order to establish itself as a leading provider of comprehensive and personalized renal care, while promoting Greece as an attractive international holiday destination for dialysis patients.

With the acquisition of 6 clinics in Attica, Boeotia and Evia, it is now the 3rd largest provider of kidney care services in Greece.

The “ALEXIA”, “MEDIFIL”, “NEFROLOGIKI” and “ATTIKO THERAPEFTIRIO” clinics that are part of Diaverum are leading renal care institutions, staffed by a total of 170 health professionals and caring for more than 500 hemodialysis patients.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, CEO of Diaverum, pointed out that Greece is the 24th country participating in Diaverum’s international network.

“The high level of the clinics that joined their force, combined with the international standards of care that they apply internationally and digital technologies, will contribute to a significant upgrade of the hemodialysis service sector in Greece, providing personalized health care of the highest standards and world-renowned,” he underlined.