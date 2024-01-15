GR.EC.A: Τhe annual growth rate of technology absorption in Greece at +10%

Τhe annual growth rate of technology absorption in Greece stands at +10%, according to the conclusions of internal investigations by the competent European bodies.

Makis Savvidis, representative for Greece in the European Federation of Electronic Commerce and Vice-President of the Greek E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A), told “Naftemporiki” that the European Federation has recorded the rate of increase in digitization that a nation can absorb in a period of one year.

This effort is made not only to record the development perspective of e-business and e-commerce, but also to determine what are the possibilities and also the factors that make it difficult to absorb new technological tools, such as artificial intelligence, which can run vertical and horizontal economic activities. Therefore, according to the comparative data of studies available to the European Federation, the maximum rate of increase in the ability to absorb new technologies over a period of one year for the population of Greece is consistently +10% and does not show a gradual further increase, while there are countries in Europe with a higher rate of technology absorption per year and an increasing trend.

Greece lacks infrastructure, especially ultra-high-speed network infrastructure, proper education of the population in technological skills and mentality, but also investment in e-business, especially in companies that have already developed such activity and seek to become more extroverted. And these are the main factors of technological lag and absorption of technological tools that would upgrade the economic activity in our country.