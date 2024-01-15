Finance Minister Hatzidakis in Brussels for Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, is departing for Brussels in order to participate in the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings.

The Eurogroup meeting will be held on Monday January 15. The agenda includes a discussion on the impact of energy prices on the competitiveness of the European economy, as well as a discussion with representatives of the IMF on the course of the eurozone economy.

On Tuesday January 16, the Ecofin meeting will be held, where the work program of the Belgian presidency for the next six months will be presented and a discussion will be held on the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

The Council is also expected to adopt conclusions on the Annual Sustainable Growth Survey (ASGS), the Alert Mechanism Report (AMR) and the recommendation on the economic policy of the Eurozone for 2024.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Hatzidakis will have meetings with European officials.