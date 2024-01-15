Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan) worries over US economy, optimistic about Greece 

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, expressed his worries over the prospects of the global economy. And when Dimon worries, so does much of the Wall Street investment community and the rest of the world. More specifically, in his recent statements, Jamie Dimon warned that 2024 could develop just like the ’70s.

What does this mean in simple terms? High inflation, a weak economy and large budget deficits. He did not even rule out the possibility of a recession in the US.

All this is extremely worrying for Europe, where the problem of growth rates is even more pronounced than on the other side of the Atlantic. As high-ranking ECB officials recently warned, fears of a recession in the fourth quarter of 2023 are more than real.

However, Dimon excluded Greece from this negative scenario, as he maintains a completely different view, firmly believing in the prospects and dynamics of the country.

After all, his estimates are in line with the latest JP Morgan reports, which very recently renewed its vote of confidence in Greek assets and Greek bonds.

For this reason, Dimon is expected to “attend” the Hellenic Investment Forum in New York, which will be held towards the end of January. That fact alone means a lot for the Greek economy, which Dimon has long viewed with an optimistic eye, in contrast to his reservations about the US.