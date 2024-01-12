Microsoft: Green light on incentives for 976-million-euro investment in Greece

The Development Ministry approved the incentives to Microsoft for the implementation of a strategic investment of three data centers, with a total budget of 976.168 million euros (without VAT).

More specifically, Microsoft’s investment concerns the construction of three data centers in Attica on the same number of properties it has purchased for the purpose of developing and providing Cloud Computing services (Microsoft Cloud).

The first will be built within the “Petra-Gialou-Voulia-Prokalissi” Business Park, in the Municipal Unit of Spata-Loutsa, and the second and third ones at “Bourboutsana” in the Municipality of Kropia.

The capacity of the data center in Spata will be 19.2 MW, twice as much as that which will be installed in Koropi (9.6 MW).

According to information, Microsoft is in the phase of selecting the manufacturer (it has received offers from at least three companies, GEK Terna, Mytilineos and Aktor – Intrakat), which brings closer the start of the implementation of the investment.

The US giant is financing its investment in Greece with 100% equity. The total investment budget as we mentioned above is 976.168 million euros and it includes the purchase of the plots (77.400 million euros), the construction of the data centers (404.956 million euros), their technological and digital equipment (264.192 million euros), while the operating cost of the 8th year which include payroll costs, facility management costs, maintenance etc. is expected to reach 229.620 million euros.

This investment is considered important for the digital transformation of the economy and a precursor for further investments in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector.