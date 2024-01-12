Sanoptis Group invests in Greece

The Sanoptis Group, one of the largest providers of ophthalmological services in Europe, is investing in Greece.

More specifically, the Swiss group Sanoptis is investing in Private Day Care Units (PCUs) in the Greek market, starting with the LaserVision Institute in Athens and the Ophthalmica Institute in Thessaloniki. The group’s plan includes the design, construction and equipment of state-of-the-art day care units.

This will significantly upgrade the level of health services provided to Greek patients. The facilities will have state-of-the-art medical equipment, specialized and experienced ophthalmologists, who will apply best practice protocols, while providing personalized patient care.

According to the experts, this investment will benefit the health sector in our country and will decisively contribute to highlighting the importance of regular preventive eye examinations in a demographically burdened population, in order to prevent or treat diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema or age-related macular degeneration (AMD) etc.