Harbor Lab joins forces with large Indian shipping company

Greek start-up Harbor Lab continues its expansion as it announced that it has joined forces with Great Eastern Shipping, India’s largest private shipping company.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between two industry leaders dedicated to optimizing port cost management,” a Harbor Lab said in a statement.

Harbor Lab’s “intelligent” software contributes the most to the most efficient management of a ship’s expenses during its berthing and is the only one in the world with these capabilities.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis and currently has a portfolio of 1,300 ships. Great Eastern Shipping focuses on the transportation of crude oil, crude oil products, natural gas and dry bulk cargo.

“Great Eastern Shipping’s trust in Harbor Lab for its port approach needs is a testament to the platform’s capabilities. The shipping company has chosen to utilize the full range of Harbor Lab tools and solutions for all of its port approaches, indicating its commitment to streamlining operations and improving operational efficiency,” the Greek company noted.

“The partnership is a groundbreaking achievement for Harbor Lab as it will for the first time begin a comprehensive integration with both a Voyage Management System (Veson) and an accounting system (SAP). This integration is an important step towards creating an even more efficient, seamless and comprehensive process for managing port approaches from the beginning to the end of the journey and the settlement of all invoices and claims,” it added.

“At Great Eastern we are constantly looking for ways to improve operational efficiency and deliver enhanced value to our customers,” said Great Eastern Shipping COO Ankush Gupta.

“We look forward to leveraging Harbor Lab’s platform to manage all of the organization’s activities, from appointment scheduling to document management and the approvals process. We expect this will help us simplify communication and improve coordination,” he added.