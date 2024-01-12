Celestyal cruises expands to more countries

As of November 2024, Celestyal Journey will visit four new countries (Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Oman) and six new ports (Doha, Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas and Abu Dhabi) in the Persian Gulf, Celestyal announced.

The first new 7-night “Desert Days” cruise will depart on November 9, 2024 from Doha, Qatar, and will arrive at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi for the first time. It is recalled that the Celestyal Journey, with a capacity of 1,260 passengers, joined the company’s fleet last September.

The new “Desert Days” cruises will run until January 25, 2025 and will be repeated in the winter season.

Celestyal also confirmed that with the two new ships in its fleet it will operate cruises all year round, with seasonal offers.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer of Celestyal, said: “In addition to our beloved Greek and Mediterranean cruises, we are starting 2024 with a completely renewed fleet, seven new countries and 12 new ports, worldwide. We operate in the Greek islands and beyond. However, our passengers are looking for more destinations, even more dynamic cruises, but also the opportunity to discover more things with Celestyal. We are delighted to be charting a new course in seas beyond the Aegean and the Mediterranean, taking our passengers to new and exciting destinations, at the same time as Celestyal evolves into a global brand.”