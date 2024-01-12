ONEX Group: 500 ships repaired at Syros and Elefsis Shipyards

The number of ships in the ONEX Group Shipyards is constantly increasing. A total of 500 ships of all kinds, Greek and foreign, have completed their repair work at the Syros and Elefsis Shipyards, under the management of the ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group.

Specifically, the ships that underwent repairs at the Syros Shipyards hopefully reach 438 since the business passed to the Group of Panos Xenokostas, president and managing director of ONEX.

Accordingly, at the Elefsis Shipyards, which were just recently inaugurated, 62 ships have already been repaired. The latest addition to its tanks is the Chemical Tanker class Olympic Glory. The ship is the 500th to enter the ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group.

83% of the ships repaired to date are Greek-owned, proving in this way that Greek shipowners once again trust the domestic Shipbuilding Industry and support in practice the economic and geostrategic upgrading of the country.

It is noted that the number of ships that have been repaired at the two shipyards is a record number for the industry, especially if one considers its depreciation for almost three decades.

According to the ONEX Group’s active business plan, investments worth 500 million euros will be made, while, reaching full capacity, the Elefsis Shipyards will be able to support up to 300 ships per year.