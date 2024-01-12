EU programs and ‘green’ shipping dominate Stylianides’ meetings in Brussels

The absorption of European programs and the financing of “green” shipping dominated the meetings of Minister of Maritime Affairs Christos Stylianides with officials of the European Commission, in Brussels, from January 9 to January 11.

More specifically, Stylianides met with the executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, the EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, and the general director of DG REGIO, Themis Christofidou.

The initiatives of the European Commission on the issues affecting the shipping industry were also examined during the meetings and Stylianidis presented the Greek positions as well as the ways to strengthen the coordination procedural framework of the EU member states within the IMO. The meetings also focused on ways to help Greek shipping to face the challenges and the needs of the “green” transition.

The Greek minister also met with other officials of the EU Commission to promote the Greek positions.

Moreover, he spoke with his Belgian counterpart on shipping matters Paul Van Tigchelt, about the priorities of the Belgian presidency of the EU, especially with regard to the matters of competence of the Ministry of Shipping, as well as the ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Greece and Belgium in the maritime sector and within the framework of the IMO.