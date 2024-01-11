Dimand: 400-million-euro investments in Thessaloniki

Dimand’s investment budget for Thessaloniki amounts to 400 million euros until the end of 2026 and the company is already examining the area for additional new investments, the company’s managing director, Dimitris Andriopoulos, said during the signing of the agreement for the relocation of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to the under construction “Hub 26” bioclimatic complex.

This is the fifth building of “Hub 26”, whose construction will begin immediately, while the remaining four buildings, with an area of 16,000-17,000 m2, will be handed over to multinationals between June and

September.

This is the fifth building of “Hub 26”, whose construction will begin immediately, while the remaining four buildings, with an area of 16,000-17,000 m2, will be handed over to multinationals between June and September.

The “FIX” building

According to Dimand’s CEO, the redevelopment of the iconic preserved industrial complex of “FIX” at the western entrance of the city will begin late 2024. This will be followed by the utilization of approximately 40 properties in Thessaloniki out of the total of 573 properties included in the Skyline Project that Dimand will implement in collaboration with Alpha Services & Holdings and Premia Properties, but at the same time the company is already exploring the possibility of new investments in town.

“The fact that we are investing 400 million euros in the coming years is very important and we hope that it will help other companies see Thessaloniki as an investment destination,” Andriopoulos added. According to him, the number one priority for the city should be the implementation of the investments in the port of Thessaloniki, followed by the reconstruction of the TIF exhibition and conference center, while emphasis should be placed on the coastal front.