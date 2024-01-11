Ellaktor sells remaining 25% stake in Anemos for 123.5 million euros

Ellaktor ratified the sale of the remaining 25% of Anemos to Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), a subsidiary of the Motor Oil Group (Vardinogiannis group), during the general assembly on Thursday.

The price amounts to 123.5 million euros.

It was preceded by the sale of 75% of Anemos (completed December 2022) to MORE for a total price of 671.5 million euros (equity value).

Greece’s once largest construction group will focus on concessions, seeking its further development by claiming new projects.

Last year, the sale of Aktor to Intrakat was completed, after which Ellaktor was strengthened with 110.8 million euros, while 114 million euros will be gradually paid by Intrakat within the next 19 months as a repayment of Aktor’s intercompany loan. The company also sold Smart Park to Fourlis for 93 million euros.

According to the management of Ellaktor, upon the completion of the sale of 25% of Anemos, the Group’s liquidity will reach approximately 650 million euros.