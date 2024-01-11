Emphasis on high-speed ships and green transition

The institutional recognition of the role of high-speed ships and the promotion of the green transition of coastal shipping are two of the main issues that the newly established Association of Shipowners of High-Speed and Cruise Ships will focus on.

One of the Association’s first priorities is to obtain institutional representation,” the general secretary and director of the Association, Nikos Kavallieros, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki,” adding that the main competitor of high-speed boats is air transport.

He underlined that the goal is that high-speed ships can compete with the times of airplanes, offering tickets at lower prices.

“We will examine all the details, we will see all the factors and then we will submit proposals,” he noted.

The Association has 27 ships in its force, employing about 8,500 seamen.

Decarbonization

Referring to the green transition of coastal shipping, Kavallieros pointed out that the Association is in favor of the protection of the marine environment.

“The renewal of the coastal fleet depends on many factors,” he underlined. It is a matter of banking support, funds and investors, as well as the state. “It concerns both the construction of ships (hull & machinery) and the accommodation sector,” he noted, stressing the need for subsidies from both the European Union and the Greek state.

Continuous efforts to save “Evgenios Eugenidis”

In parallel with his new duties, Nikos Kavallieros has taken an initiative to save the historic sailing ship “Evgenios Eugenidis.”

As Kavallieros underlined to “Naftemporiki”, the boat – which is a preserved monument of the modern Greek heritage – is owned by the Ministry of Culture, which has granted its use to the Navy.

The process of repairing had begun, but it was stopped due to a lack of the necessary funds, Kavallieros pointed out, adding that the boat has now been abandoned on the island of Poros.

Values

Kavallieros said that all shipping countries have educational sailing ships that sail around the world as ambassadors of goodwill and promote the culture and values of the countries they come from.

“Greece, which has the largest shipping sector in the world, cannot save a preserved floating monument, representing the history of the country.”

It should be noted that the Association is also making efforts to save the traditional wooden fishing boats which have not been entitled to EU funds.

“Instead of turning them into private or professional pleasure boats, so that they can provide benefits to the Greek economy and give life to the country’s traditional shipyards, we have proceeded to the total destruction of 12,000 such boats so far,” Kavallieros explained.