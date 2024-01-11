Industrial production rises in November due to electricity and mining

Industrial production rose 3.1% in November 2023 compared to the corresponding index of November 2022, versus a decrease of 0.9% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the year 2022 with 2021.

This development was attributed to a 5.9% increase in mining production, a 4.0% rise in electricity and a 2.8% increase in manufacturing production. Water production rose 2.7% in November.

In the January-November period, the industrial production index was up 2.0% on average in comparison with the same period in 2022, while the seasonally adjusted index fell 4.1% in November from October 2023.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the index of other manufacturing activities recorded the largest percentage decrease, while the index of computers, electronic and optical products recorded the largest percentage increase in November 2023 compared to October of the same year.