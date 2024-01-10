Sunlight: Speeding up the construction of lithium production Gigafactory

Sunlight is speeding up its plans for the construction of the first Gigafactory producing lithium cells, a strategic investment that will exceed 1.5 billion euros.

The creation of a lithium cell production technology unit is a move of national and European importance.

The key question at the moment is whether the specific gigafactory of Greek invention will have its headquarters in Greece.

In this context, the Sunlight Group, a member of the Olympia Investment Group, assigned to Nikos Mantzoufas, the Chief Funding and Institutional Affairs Officer, the construction of the gigafactory of the Sunlight group. He will also have the responsibility of integrating and monitoring Sunlight Group’s projects, which are financed through development initiatives and investment laws in Europe and the US.

With the announcement of the assumption of his duties, Mantzoufas emphasized that his goal is to contribute to the construction of the gigafactory of lithium cells. He talked about speedy execution of Sunlight’s investment plan through the use of appropriate investment tools.

As he said, “in collaboration with the management team, I am sure that we will make Sunlight a world leader in the production of lithium cells specialized in the storage of energy from renewable sources and in industrial applications. Moreover, we will create industrial production in Greece in a sector of high technological specialization.”

It should be noted that Sunlight Group is already implementing a diversified investment plan based on 4+1 strategic pillars: Lead and Lithium-ion Industrial Electromobility, Energy Storage for Renewable Sources using Lithium-ion technology, Recycling of Lead and Lithium-ion batteries, Development and manufacture of ion cells of lithium on a gigafactory scale for the above applications as well as verticalization of the supply chain in important components for the manufacture of batteries.