Public Group: 2023 sales exceeded 500 million euros

The Public Group announced that its sales exceeded 500 million euros, surpassing its target and raising its operating profits.

According to an announcement, Public Group said its 2023 performance confirmed the success of a long-term strategy focusing on investments constantly upgrading its services, improving operation and the development of its workforce.

The new “Public + home” mega stores were an important milestone of the year, as they were the successful integration of Media Markt’s product range and people under the Public brand. The 13 large “Public + home” stores have already won the trust of the public, receiving a satisfaction rate of up to 97% (Kantar survey) and are becoming an increasingly popular destination for buying technology and home appliances combined with easy payments and deliveries.

Public said it remained the most popular omnichannel destination for technology, home living & entertainment in Greece and Cyprus, with the number of visitors (natural and online channels) exceeding 100 million in 2023.

Emphasis on innovative services and strategic synergies significantly enhanced the sales footprint in 2023.

The CEO of Public Group, Robbie Burlas, said that the achievement of the group’s goals for 2023 is a testament to the strong dynamic strategy of Public Group and the dedication of its people to the vision of creating an ecosystem of strategic investments and synergies, offering more products and more services to consumers.