Quest Holdings: New investment of 7.7 million euros in the energy sector

The listed company purchased a photovoltaic plant in Pella for 7.7 million euros. More specifically, Quest announced the acquisition of the fixed assets of a 4.48MW photovoltaic power plant, in the Prefecture of Pella, through the 100% indirect subsidiary of the company “KYNIGOS S.A.” (Renewable Energy Production branch).

Following this acquisition, the installed capacity of the power plants from RES, the energy arm of the Quest Holdings Group, amounts to 39.3MW. It should be noted that the listed company is taking steady steps to strengthen its energy arm. It has already acquired the control of the companies SUNNYVIEW, MKBT, Damafco Energy, DMN Energy and Faros Energy which contribute significantly to the strengthening of the Group’s energy business activity, as after these acquisitions the installed power of renewable energy generation stations has increased.

In the area of Electricity Production from Renewable Sources, the Quest group expects an improvement in its course compared to the first half of the completed financial year and approximately the same or slightly higher figures compared to 2022. This particular business pillar after the recent investments now has 27 photovoltaic power plants in its portfolio and as the management of the listed company emphasizes, it is in a new phase of development and investment. The wide range of Quest group’s energy activity includes the production of energy carriers using renewable sources (e.g. Hydrogen), electrification, energy conservation, the provision of balancing services, electricity storage, as well as smart grids.