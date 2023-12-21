“Plans to restructure and revive the shipbuilding industry are proceeding rapidly,” Deputy Development Minister Anna Mani at the 1st Conference of the Greek Shipyards Union representing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

She underlined that Greece can play a leading role in the shipbuilding industry at a global level.

“Having the largest fleet worldwide, Greece should have strong and competitive shipyards and that is why the enhancement and upgrading of the Greek shipyards is of vital importance,” the minister said.

She pointed out that “for the first time after many years, the news around the shipbuilding industry of Greece focus on new investment plans and vessels built in Greece,” adding that “this development contributes to Greece’s economic prosperity by creating new job positions.”

“Maritime is part of our soul. Greece, which is a pioneer in the green and digital transition, must have a shipbuilding repair industry at the level it deserves.”