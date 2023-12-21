Diana Shipping on track for eco-friendly solutions

The energy efficiency profile of Diana Shipping, owned by Semiramis Paliou, has improved, according to the data presented in the ESG 2022 report.

“During the last year, we have reduced our Scope 1 (direct) emissions by 10% and improved our annual efficiency ratio (AER),” the US-listed company’s CEO, Paliou, said in the introductory note to the report.

More specifically, the AER fell from 3.16 units in 2021 to 3.03 units in 2022. The AER is calculated from a ship’s carbon emissions per exact tonnage-distance, taking into account parameters such as fuel consumption, distance traveled by ship and its design.

“Efforts are being made to implement additional cost-effective measures. These include exploring technological developments, optimizing the journey and investing in fuel-efficient technologies,” the company’s report underlined.

At the same time, Diana Shipping reduced its sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions to 2,110 metric tons in 2022 from 2,145 metric tons in 2021, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to 16,711 metric tons last year from 17,439 metric tons two years ago. Particulate Matter (PM) was almost unchanged at 331 metric tons in 2022 from 330 metric tons in 2021.

“Green” initiatives

“In an effort to renew our fleet and become more sustainable, we welcomed the eco newbuild bulk carrier, capesize type, Florida, as well as eight modern ultramaxes, built 2015-2018,” according to Paliou.

It is noted that this year the shipping company signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Chinese shipyard Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding for the construction of two bulk carriers, of the kamsarmax type, which will be equipped with dual-fuel engines, capable of burning methanol.

At the same time, it has signed an agreement for its participation in a joint venture that is expected to take over the ownership and operation of offshore wind support vessels.

“We are also actively involved in multiple initiatives and platforms such as the Call to Action for Decarbonization and the innovative Blue Visby Solution,” said Diana Shipping CEO. The Blue Visby Consortium is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 15% through a multi-stakeholder platform called the Blue Visby Solution. This solution aims to optimize the arrival times of ships at their destinations, eliminating the practice of “Travel Fast and then Wait”.

“On behalf of Diana Shipping, I have the honor of holding key positions on the board of leading organizations for the marine environment, actively participating in the World Maritime Forum, serving as president of HELMEPA and holding the position of vice-president at INTERMEPA,” Paliou stated.

Sustainable pillars

Minimizing the carbon footprint is the first pillar of Diana Shipping’s ESG strategy.

The company also places special emphasis on the health and safety of employees both on land and at sea.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our values, to ensure that every team member has access to equal opportunities and a respectful working environment,” she said.

Third, the company maintains the highest standards of business ethics and anti-corruption practices, while strengthening security measures at sea and ashore, “as we move into an increasingly digital world.”