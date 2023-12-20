Greek shipowners order new bulk carriers

Greek shipowners are signing new bulk carrier building agreements, managing to secure even now attractive delivery times within 2026.

Century Bulk Carriers, the dry cargo arm of the Chandris Group, according to “Naftemporiki” information, is proceeding with the order of four medium-sized vessels, ultramax type, with a capacity of 64,000 dwt, at a shipyard in China.

These are state-of-the-art ships, equipped with cranes, which allows access to all ports without restrictions.

Domestic shipping companies report that the delivery of the ships will be completed in 2026.

This is the second order of the Greek company during this year. It was preceded last March by an agreement for two ultramaxes with a Chinese yard and delivery within 2025.

Chandris Group founded Century Bulk Carriers in August 2018, as a separate entity to manage the bulk carriers of the fleet. The company manages, according to its website, 10 dry bulk vessels, of which four are capes, two kamsarmaxes, two panamaxes and two supramaxes.

Angelakos Hellas

According to Greek shipping brokers, Angelakos Hellas has reportedly ordered three kamsarmaxes, with a capacity of 82,000 dwt each, at the Chinese shipyard Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering. The price for each ship is, based on the same sources, 39 million dollars, while their delivery is scheduled for 2026.

Shipbuilding data recording platforms report that the Greek shipping company received the last newly built ships in 2020 from the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Yangzijiang.

Based on the Equasis shipping database, Angelakos Hellas fleet has a total of 16 dry bulk carriers.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers added one more kamsarmax in its shipbuilding program. The US-listed company has reached an agreement with a Japanese shipyard to build the vessel, with a capacity of 82,000 dwt, which will be delivered in the first half of 2026.

The new ship is designed to meet all the latest green requirements, having advanced energy features, which lead to lower fuel consumption.

Safe Bulkers now has an orderbook of eight vessels, two of which have methanol dual fuel engines.

The shipping company’s fleet consists of 46 vessels, of which 11 are panamaxes, 9 kamsarmaxes, 18 post-panamaxes and 8 capesize vessels, with a total capacity of 4.6 million dwt and an average age of 10.5 years.