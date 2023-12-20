AADE integrates Artificial Intelligence to combat tax evasion

The governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), George Pitsilis, presented the plan for the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in its services.

Pitsilis made the presentation during the 5th Tax Law Conference.

More specifically, he underlined that AADE will use Artificial Intelligence to:

Analyze data from various sources, such as banking transactions, digital public platforms, and social media.

Detect unusual transactions, money transfers and card payments, often associated with unrecorded financial activity through platforms in the so-called sharing economy.

Identify problems and unusual discrepancies in the incomes of citizens and businesses.

The governor of AADE stressed that all this can lead to more targeted tax audits and reduction of tax evasion.

Moreover, he said that the authority has already integrated artificial intelligence and data mining programs into its operation, while it is also implementing projects, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, to utilize artificial intelligence technologies and other advanced data analysis tools.