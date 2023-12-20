Elval: Commitment to promote aluminum recycling

Elval, the aluminum rolling division of Elval Halcor, confirmed its commitment to the promotion of aluminum recycling in the context of COP28.

COP28 is the United Nations’ 28th “Conference of the Parties” to climate change, held to build consensus and facilitate progress in decision-making on climate action, and took place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai.

Panagiotis Tserolas, Elval’s Sustainability Senior Manager, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the creation of the framework and effective policies needed to increase recycling rates and the circularity of aluminum packaging.

“Increasing the recycling rates of used aluminum cans around the world is an important step towards realizing our shared goals of reducing our carbon footprint. Based on the unique properties and recyclability of aluminum, we believe in the potential of a wide range of collaborations with all stakeholders: policymakers, industry and consumers, towards our common goal of a circular economy and a low-carbon society,” he noted.

The goal set by industry leaders at COP28 is to achieve 80% recycling of aluminum beverage and soft drink cans by 2030 and 100% by 2050.