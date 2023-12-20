Hellenic Cables powers New York’s first offshore wind farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, announced a significant milestone for the US offshore wind industry.

The South Fork Wind project has successfully powered up New York’s first offshore wind turbine, a major milestone in the construction of the US’ first utility-scale offshore wind farm in federal waters that will supply renewable electricity to about 70,000 homes in the state.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, testing and termination of 30 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated subsea inter-array cables and associated accessories. The cables were manufactured at Hellenic Cable’s state-of-the art submarine cables manufacturing facility in Corinth, Greece.

The delivery of South Fork Wind marks Hellenic Cables’ first successful project delivery in the growing US offshore wind sector. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and expertise of everyone involved in this pioneering project.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, stated: “The delivery of South Fork Wind demonstrates our commitment to the US offshore wind industry. We’re proud to work with industry leaders such as Ørsted and Eversource on a project that will help transform the US energy sector.”

Hellenic Cables already has a strong project pipeline in the US offshore wind sector, with contracts for the supply of inter-array cables for flagship projects, including Revolution Wind in Connecticut and Rhode Island, Southcoast Wind in Massachusetts and Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager of Hellenic Cables, added: “Our ongoing presence in the US reaffirms our dedication in enabling the energy transition globally. We would like to congratulate the South Fork Wind project team and our partners, Ørsted and Eversource for the safe and successful execution of this critical project. Together, we’re building a sustainable future with clean, renewable energy.”