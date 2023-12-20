Skrekas: Our vision is the revival of the shipyards

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas presented the government’s vision for the revival of the shipbuilding sector at the 1st Conference of the Union of Greek Shipyards.

The minister said that the government is in discussions with the European Commission to create a financial tool to support the transformation of the Greek fleet in order to limit greenhouse gas emissions and support Greek shipyards.

“No one likes the sight of black smoke coming out of ships in a tourist destination while waiting to board or to disembark. This is something that must change,” he noted and referred to the initiatives being promoted for the greening and electrification of ships as well as ports.

Finally, he underlined that an important opportunity is being created for Greek shipyards in this transitional period for global shipping and added: “We must invest in innovation and research”.