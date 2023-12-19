Gen AI can contribute 10.7 billion euros to Greece’s GDP by 2030

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) will have a positive cumulative impact of 5.5% (or 10.7 billion euros) on Greece’s GDP by 2030, while under certain conditions (a very optimistic scenario) it can reach 9.8% ( 19.2 billion euros), according to the survey “The impact of Gen AI on the Greek economy” presented during the SEPE conference, digital economy forum 2023: Shaping Greek’s Digital Future.

The survey was conducted by the Deloitte Department, with the support of the National Center for Documentation and Electronic Content.

About 50% of this impact is estimated to come from 5 sectors of the economy: Financial and Insurance Services, Wholesale Trade, Manufacturing, Service Provision and Information and Communication.

The optimistic scenario assumes that Greece will be a global leader in the sector, something rather difficult based on the current level of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies).

However, the impact of Gen AI on the ICT specialist gap will be significant. The gap between supply and demand is estimated at 83,000 jobs and this makes it imperative to implement policy measures (focused and fast-paced skills development programs) that will lead to reducing the gap of ICT specialists.

The survey highlights the way that Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI -Gen AI) has already affected or is expected to affect the way Greek businesses operate.

According to the survey, the adoption of Gen AI in Greek businesses of all sectors of the economy is still at an early stage, with only about 15% of the businesses surveyed answering that they have started experimenting with this advanced digital technology, even though that 8 out of 10 businesses believe that adopting Gen AI solutions can improve efficiency and boost their growth.

Also, 2 out of 3 companies in the Digital Technology sector say they have not yet adapted their strategy to incorporate Gen AI solutions.