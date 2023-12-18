Trastor investing in contemporary logistics centers

Trastor REIC, real estate investment company, will allocate the proceeds from the new increase in its share capital, amounting to 74.9 million euros (net amount 74.3 million euros) in investments in modern logistics centers in Aspropyrgos.

According to the announcement, an amount of approximately 18.6 million euros will be allocated, within the financial year 2024, for the purchase of the shares of Solon Real Estate and Fineas Real Estate.

Furthermore, an amount of 15.9 million will be allocated, until the first half of the fiscal year 2025, for the completion of the investments in real estate projects which are in progress and for which relevant contracts have been drawn up.

The remaining amount, 39.8 million, will be allocated, within 18 months from the certification of the payment of the increase, to finance future investments.

The managing director of Trastor, Tasos Kazinos, commenting on the aforementioned acquisition, spoke of a significant investment aiming at one of the largest and above all the highest quality institutional real estate portfolios in the territory.

At the end of 2024 the value of Trastor’s real estate is expected to reach 550 million euros, from 440 million euros now.