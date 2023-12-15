EYDAP: Investments of 1.85 billion euros in the next decade

The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) is planning investments totaling 1.85 billion euros over the next decade.

The investment program mainly concerns large-scale sewage works in Eastern Attica but also includes water-supply projects (installation of new water lines, work on water supply networks, extensions, improvements and replacements) and improvements in the sewerage network.

As the CEO of the company, Haris Sachinis, stated during a press briefing, the huge investment program, with a budget of 900 million euros, in Eastern Attica, with 90% financing from the European Union, is underway. 52% of the projects are in progress, while the rest are maturing. The transformation projects, smart grid and meters, energy projects, new financial services and supply chain systems account for 350 million euros, while replacement of the water supply network to reduce leaks amounts to 400 million euros, and drainage projects account for 200 million euros.

As far as the replacement program for old meters is concerned, 80,000 water meters have been installed in Faliro and Chalandri so far, while the pilot program in collaboration with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator SA (HEDNO) will start today, which will involve the installation of smart water meters in the municipalities of Palaio Faliro in the network zone water supply 3,000 meters and Pentelis.

2.5 million water meters over 10 years

“We have agreed upon the technology, which will be tested since the total investment is large,” Sahinis said, adding that there will be an image of each leak in real time without workers being required to even open a manhole cover. Based on the plan, 2.5 million water meters will be installed over ten years, which means that about 250,000 a year, or about 1,000 a day, will have to be replaced.