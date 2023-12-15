EBRD: 15-million-euro investment in Ideal Holdings through bond issue

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced its participation in Ideal’s bond. More specifically, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested 15 million euros in the bond issue.

According to the announcement, IDEAL Holdings SA is a Greek investment company that specializes in mid-market acquisitions and growth capital investments and is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The company’s portfolio is focused on three sectors: department stores (including the flagship Attica department stores), information technology (IT, including cyber security and trust services) and manufacturing.

The bond proceeds will be used to refinance a loan taken to finance the acquisition of the department store, repay existing bank debt and support future acquisitions.

As part of the EBRD’s participation in IDEAL Holdings’ bond, the listed company has committed to exploiting renewable energy sources to cover a large part of the annual energy needs of the production units in the industrial sector it owns.

It is also committed to respecting gender equality in all companies in which it invests. It should be noted that the EBRD has invested 7.2 billion euros in 106 projects of the Greek economy so far.