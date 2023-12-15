Threads platform available in Greece

The Threads platform, Meta’s short messaging service and a major rival of X (formerly twitter), is available in Europe, including Greece.

The Threads app was launched last July and is already available in 100 countries. The launch of the application in the EU was not initially possible due to restrictions imposed by the European legislation.

The platform has a similar structure to X, as the Meta boss wants to compete with Elon Musk’s platform. It is also connected to Instagram – so Threads cannot be used without an Instagram account.

The limit for a post on Threads is 500 characters compared with 280 characters on X. Links, images and videos can also be embedded in thread posts.

The Threads platform was launched amid strong reactions and threats of legal action for allegedly following unfair and illegal tactics.