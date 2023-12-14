EXA Infrastructure and Grid Telecom join forces enhancing digital connectivity across South Eastern Europe

EXA Infrastructure, the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, and Grid Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary, and the telecommunications vehicle of IPTO-Independent Power Transmission Operator of Greece, announced their strategic partnership to boost digital connectivity and provide infrastructure services anchored in Greece, establishing a critical link to the broader Balkans and Mediterranean region.

EXA continues to expand its network presence and is live across the Mediterranean, delivering a leading-edge data connectivity for Greece as well as neighboring countries. Emerging as the prime wholesaler in the Greek market, Grid Telecom has been exploiting IPTO’s extensive optical network and integrating it with its own fiber links and points-of-presence, to achieve network diversity and exceptionally low latency, while creating a new carrier neutral, open-access, connectivity hub in the region.

The investments of EXA and Grid Telecom in the region are highly complementary, providing strong synergies and mutual business opportunities. The partnership between EXA and Grid Telecom will provide their wholesale and corporate customers with diverse open-access interconnection and international reach across Europe and beyond. The partnership between EXA and Grid Telecom networks will create new reliable data routes, providing important and unique benefits, such as low latency, strong redundancy, advanced cyber security, and high capacity.

The Chief Commercial Officer of EXA Infrastructure, Nicholas Collins, said:

“Our strategic partnership with Grid Telecom is a major step into delivering our vision and growth plans, further enhancing connectivity and diversification in Greece and across South Eastern Europe. EXA are focused and committed to building the digital infrastructure of the future, needed to support the increasing demand for international bandwidth. Our combined forces will create and support an important new telecommunications corridor to enable our customers to scale and grow in the broader region.”

The Managing Director of Grid Telecom, George Psyrris commented:

“Grid Telecom consolidates its position as the prime carrier-neutral wholesale provider in Greece, offering telecommunications corridors of high capacity and reliability. The collaboration achieved between EXA Infrastructure and Grid Telecom will enable them to provide total solutions to their customers, leveraging on their extensive experience and expertise. The strategic cooperation with EXA, is in line with Grid Telecom’s strategy to strengthen its infrastructure, expanding its international network, and increasing its entry points to Western Europe.”