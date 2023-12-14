Digital Realty: Aiming to render Greece a storage and data transfer hub in the SE Mediterranean

Digital Realty, the largest data center company in the world with over 300 data centers on all continents, is proceeding with the implementation of a large investment plan for the country and the wider region,” Alexandros Behrakis, Managing Director of Digital Realty Greece, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

He underlined that his vision is to render Greece a storage and data transfer hub in the SE Mediterranean.

According to Behrakis, a total of four other data centers are planned to be created, apart from the two that already exist. “One has already opened, Athens 3, the largest by far,” as he said.

The data center market is a tough market and requires capital but also know-how, he stated and added: “This is what our global platform offers us.”

Behrakis added that the company has already started the investments, while stressing the importance of political stability, a flexible legislative framework and a good workforce.