PPA: Electrification of marine vessels in the Port of Piraeus

A conference on “Electrification of Ships in the Port of Piraeus – Prospects and Challenges” was organized by the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

It was carried out in the framework of the port’s energy transition and adaptation to the guidelines of the Green Agreement and the EU Package of Measures “Fit for 55”.

Through two co-financed by the EU projects, CIPORT and EALING, PPA has already proceeded with the necessary actions, having completed all the technical studies for 5 ship electrification positions in coastal shipping and 4 cruise ship electrification positions, and is proceeding with the construction of the above mentioned projects.

Deputy managing director of PPA, Panagiotis Tsonis, referred to the completion of the EALING project, which concerns the preparation of the final technical, environmental and financial studies for 5 cruise ship electrification sites on Poseidonos, Agios Dionysios, Hetionia, Perikleos coasts, with a total power of 13.5 MVA, as well as the CIPORT project which focuses on the preparation of the required studies for 4 cruise ship electrification sites on the Themistokleous coast.

The Piraeus Port Authority, as he said, is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU Green Agreement and the Fit-for-55 package outlines the road map for the reduction of carbon emissions until 2030. “The reduction of gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels is an ambitious target for the EU and we all need to join forces to achieve it. We are committed to optimizing our own operations to the maximum extent within our remit and constantly looking for ways to reduce the carbon emissions resulting from our own operations, while at the same time supporting ships in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions,” he stated.

On his part, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Christos Stylianidis underlined that Greece has regained the first place worldwide in the framework of the International Maritime Organization and focused on the specific and strict obligations of ports electrification as of 2030, “forcing us to accelerate the relevant infrastructures.” He also noted that electrification will play an important role both for the “green” transition and for the competitiveness of Greek ports at the European and global level.