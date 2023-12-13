The most popular activities of Greeks on the internet

Many opportunities for the use of the Internet are observed in the Greek market, according to ELSTAT’s data from the survey on the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) by households and their members in 2023, especially in the field of e-commerce and e-government.

According to the survey results, 86.9% of households have access to the internet from home. Compared to 2013, a 54.4% increase is recorded in internet access at home. 85.0% of persons aged 16-74 used the internet in the first quarter of 2023, recording an increase of 2.2% compared to 2022.

Daily or almost daily use of the internet is recorded for 94.1% of those who used the internet in the first quarter of 2023.

The activities that recorded the largest increase, since last year (first quarter 2022-first quarter 2023), are selling goods or services via a website or app (e.g. eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Shpock) (+14.9%) and posting opinion on civic or political issues (e.g. via websites or social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) (+10.9%). The largest decrease, since last year, has been recorded in taking part in online consultations or voting to define civic or political issues increase (-29.5%) and in seeking health-related information (-15.9%).

As regards the total population of the country aged 16 to 74 years old, almost 2 out of 3 (67.0%) used e-government services, during the period April 2022 – March 2023, for private purposes. Compared with the data recorded during the previous year, for the period April 2021 – March 2022 (66.4%), no statistically significant change (+0.9%) is recorded.

Moreover, 12.0% of the population aged 16-74, having accessed the internet during the period April 2022 – March 2023, submitted their tax declaration online themselves. A decrease by 12.4% has been recorded, compared to last year.